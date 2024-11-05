Yacktman Asset Management LP Decreases Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Yacktman Asset Management LP cut its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 646,955 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 236,580 shares during the quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP’s holdings in Oracle were worth $110,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the second quarter worth $27,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth $40,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, October 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Oracle from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Oracle from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.52.

In other Oracle news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,042,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at $7,076,685. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 42.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE ORCL opened at $169.59 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $164.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.62. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $99.26 and a 52 week high of $178.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The company has a market cap of $469.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.02.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 171.38%. The company had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 41.24%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

