Yacktman Asset Management LP Cuts Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Yacktman Asset Management LP lowered its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 281,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,647 shares during the quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP’s holdings in Unilever were worth $18,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 423.8% during the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 393.5% in the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Unilever during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Unilever by 202.5% during the third quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $61.31 on Tuesday. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $46.46 and a fifty-two week high of $65.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.90.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.4755 per share. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%.

UL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Unilever to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.75.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

