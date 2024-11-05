XYO (XYO) Trading Down 18.9% This Week

XYO (XYO) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 4th. In the last week, XYO has traded 18.9% lower against the dollar. One XYO token can now be purchased for $0.0048 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. XYO has a total market cap of $64.50 million and approximately $638,575.76 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get XYO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00006919 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,947.58 or 0.99892768 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00012336 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006397 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00006338 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000033 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.92 or 0.00052811 BTC.

About XYO

XYO is a token. It launched on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. XYO’s official website is xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network.

Buying and Selling XYO

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938 with 13,476,747,692 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.0051336 USD and is down -0.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $467,382.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XYO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XYO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XYO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.