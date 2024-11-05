Xai Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $16.07 Million (XAI)

Xai (XAI) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 5th. Xai has a market capitalization of $120.86 million and $16.07 million worth of Xai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Xai token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000260 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Xai has traded 15.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Xai

Xai’s genesis date was January 9th, 2024. Xai’s total supply is 1,335,956,354 tokens and its circulating supply is 662,484,855 tokens. The official message board for Xai is medium.com/@xaifoundation. Xai’s official website is xai.games. Xai’s official Twitter account is @xai_games.

According to CryptoCompare, “Xai (XAI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Xai has a current supply of 1,335,380,796.2407641 with 734,873,403.430439 in circulation. The last known price of Xai is 0.17518703 USD and is down -1.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 154 active market(s) with $15,514,131.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xai.games/.”

