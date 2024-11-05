Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Price Target Cut to $122.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $122.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the casino operator’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 37.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on WYNN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $121.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Wynn Resorts from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.29.

Shares of WYNN traded down $6.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.71. 1,874,709 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,113,925. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.75. Wynn Resorts has a 12 month low of $71.63 and a 12 month high of $110.38. The stock has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.80.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The casino operator reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.11). Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 12.22% and a negative return on equity of 53.84%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Wynn Resorts will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total value of $208,634.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,689 shares in the company, valued at $447,894.97. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 7.2% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Wynn Resorts by 8.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,536 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 17.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 895 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,540 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

