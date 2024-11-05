WW International (WW) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
WW International Stock Performance
NASDAQ:WW opened at $1.19 on Tuesday. WW International has a 52 week low of $0.67 and a 52 week high of $9.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.25.
Insider Buying and Selling at WW International
In related news, CEO Sima Sistani acquired 65,000 shares of WW International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.75 per share, for a total transaction of $48,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,557.50. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
WW International Company Profile
WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and web-based platform; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight health journeys.
