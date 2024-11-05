WPP (NYSE:WPP) Lowered to Hold Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of WPP (NYSE:WPP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of WPP to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Get WPP alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on WPP

WPP Stock Up 0.7 %

WPP Increases Dividend

Shares of WPP stock opened at $53.60 on Monday. WPP has a 1-year low of $42.49 and a 1-year high of $54.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.30.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.954 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. This is an increase from WPP’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WPP. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WPP in the third quarter worth $203,000. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in WPP by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 94,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,845,000 after acquiring an additional 39,894 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in WPP by 102.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 38,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 19,615 shares during the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of WPP by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WPP in the third quarter valued at $1,479,000. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WPP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.