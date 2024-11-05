World Equity Group Inc. Takes $258,000 Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

World Equity Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 11,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 50.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 21,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,841,000 after purchasing an additional 7,372 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 99.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $184.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $137.74 and a 12 month high of $188.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $180.71 and its 200 day moving average is $174.22.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

