World Equity Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

World Equity Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,384 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its position in Shopify by 100.0% during the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Shopify in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 455 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Price Performance

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $78.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a current ratio of 7.32. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $48.56 and a one year high of $91.57. The stock has a market cap of $101.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.61 and its 200 day moving average is $69.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. Shopify had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Shopify from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Bank of America raised Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Shopify from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.03.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

