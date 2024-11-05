World Equity Group Inc. Invests $283,000 in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

World Equity Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,716 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INFY. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Infosys by 68.8% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 24,339,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $542,051,000 after buying an additional 9,923,744 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Infosys by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 21,580,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $401,826,000 after acquiring an additional 5,862,144 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Infosys by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 16,591,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,484,000 after acquiring an additional 699,641 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,601,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074,432 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 10.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,248,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,338,000 after purchasing an additional 570,435 shares in the last quarter. 10.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on INFY shares. Erste Group Bank raised Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Infosys from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Investec lowered shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Macquarie raised Infosys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Infosys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.85.

Infosys Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of INFY stock opened at $20.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.31. Infosys Limited has a 52 week low of $16.04 and a 52 week high of $23.48.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 31.43% and a net margin of 17.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Infosys Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a $0.2126 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 29th. This is an increase from Infosys’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.20. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Infosys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.13%.

Infosys Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides digital marketing and digital workplace, digital commerce, digital experience and interactions, metaverse, data analytics and AI, applied AI, generative AI, sustainability, blockchain, engineering, Internet of Things, enterprise agile DevOps, application modernization, cloud, digital process automation, digital supply chain, Microsoft business application and cloud business, service experience transformation, energy transition, cyber security, and quality engineering solutions; Oracle, SAP, and Saleforce solutions; API economy and microservices; and Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions, and platforms using generative AI technologies.

