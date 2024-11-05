World Equity Group Inc. Invests $210,000 in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

World Equity Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,983 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 139.3% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 155.0% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 13.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Macquarie raised Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.13.

Alibaba Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of BABA stock opened at $98.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $66.63 and a fifty-two week high of $117.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.36.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $16.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $14.57. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $243.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

