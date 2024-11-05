World Equity Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

World Equity Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 45.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 821 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 684 shares during the period. World Equity Group Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in Amgen by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,349 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Amgen by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 758 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amgen by 4.8% in the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 94,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,547,000 after acquiring an additional 4,326 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 325,558 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $104,898,000 after purchasing an additional 4,323 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,064,291 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $342,925,000 after purchasing an additional 138,233 shares in the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Dbs Bank raised Amgen to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $333.50.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $316.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $324.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $316.29. The firm has a market cap of $170.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.60. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $260.52 and a 12 month high of $346.85.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $5.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 168.35% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 115.24%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Further Reading

