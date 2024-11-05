World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) Insider Luke J. Umstetter Sells 550 Shares of Stock

World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Free Report) insider Luke J. Umstetter sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.30, for a total value of $62,865.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,299,591. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of WRLD opened at $113.05 on Tuesday. World Acceptance Co. has a twelve month low of $100.92 and a twelve month high of $149.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.47 and a 200 day moving average of $123.08. The company has a quick ratio of 17.02, a current ratio of 19.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $661.91 million, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.40.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 38.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 40,475 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,002,000 after buying an additional 11,135 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in World Acceptance by 107.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 39,580 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,891,000 after purchasing an additional 20,475 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in World Acceptance by 7.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,025 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 89.5% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 23,869 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,455,000 after purchasing an additional 11,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 125.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 22,184 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,741,000 after buying an additional 12,333 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of World Acceptance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th.

World Acceptance Corporation engages in consumer finance business in the United States. The company provides short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It offers income tax return preparation and filing services; and automobile club memberships.

