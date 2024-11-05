Wintrust Financial Co. (WTFC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 on November 22nd

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the bank on Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th.

Wintrust Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 12.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Wintrust Financial has a payout ratio of 17.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Wintrust Financial to earn $10.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.5%.

WTFC opened at $113.29 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.15. Wintrust Financial has a 12 month low of $76.67 and a 12 month high of $118.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.03). Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 16.52%. The business had revenue of $615.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. Wintrust Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WTFC shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Wintrust Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Wintrust Financial from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.00.

In other news, COO David A. Dykstra sold 15,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.48, for a total value of $1,789,016.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 197,591 shares in the company, valued at $22,817,808.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO David A. Dykstra sold 15,492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.48, for a total value of $1,789,016.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 197,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,817,808.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard B. Murphy sold 4,099 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total transaction of $473,967.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,892,420.93. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,198 shares of company stock worth $2,445,314. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

