WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) is Bislett Management LLC’s Largest Position

Bislett Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,170,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the quarter. WillScot Mobile Mini accounts for approximately 29.5% of Bislett Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Bislett Management LLC owned 0.62% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $43,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norden Group LLC boosted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 8,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 7.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 18,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 80,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 32,488 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. 95.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Performance

Shares of WSC stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.00. 48,438 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,182,878. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 340.94, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.37. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $32.71 and a 52 week high of $52.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Insider Activity

WillScot Mobile Mini ( NASDAQ:WSC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.10). WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 23.97%. The business had revenue of $601.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.83 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.97 per share, for a total transaction of $194,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,833,263.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on WSC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America decreased their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Baird R W downgraded shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WSC

About WillScot Mobile Mini

(Free Report)

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.