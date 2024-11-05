Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) Receives Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, RTT News reports. The brokerage currently has a $51.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on WLDN. StockNews.com cut shares of Willdan Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Willdan Group from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

NASDAQ:WLDN opened at $44.79 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.44. Willdan Group has a 52-week low of $17.23 and a 52-week high of $50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $626.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48 and a beta of 1.39.

In other Willdan Group news, CEO Michael A. Bieber sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.46, for a total transaction of $27,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,726 shares in the company, valued at $6,188,209.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Willdan Group news, CEO Michael A. Bieber sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.46, for a total transaction of $27,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,726 shares in the company, valued at $6,188,209.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Bieber sold 10,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total transaction of $378,767.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,726 shares in the company, valued at $6,213,668.86. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,305 shares of company stock worth $1,105,451 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WLDN. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Willdan Group by 4.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,864 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Willdan Group by 4.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,107 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC increased its stake in Willdan Group by 125.0% in the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Willdan Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 155,761 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,378,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 9.3% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical, and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design and implementation, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, measurement and verification services, and software and data analytics, as well as energy consulting and engineering, turnkey facility and infrastructure projects, and customer support services.

