WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.17), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $158.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.46 million. WideOpenWest had a negative net margin of 26.25% and a negative return on equity of 12.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.29) EPS. WideOpenWest updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

WideOpenWest Stock Performance

WideOpenWest stock opened at $5.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. WideOpenWest has a fifty-two week low of $2.31 and a fifty-two week high of $7.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of WideOpenWest from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th.

About WideOpenWest

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. The company's video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

