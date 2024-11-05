Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$13.61.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WCP shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$12.75 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$15.50 to C$14.50 in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, ATB Capital reduced their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th.

In other Whitecap Resources news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.22, for a total transaction of C$204,400.00. In other Whitecap Resources news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.22, for a total transaction of C$204,400.00. Also, Senior Officer Joel Maxwell Armstrong purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$10.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$104,300.00. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

WCP stock opened at C$10.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.55. Whitecap Resources has a one year low of C$8.15 and a one year high of C$11.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30, a P/E/G ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$10.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.28.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.0608 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.03%. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.40%.

Whitecap Resources Inc, an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

