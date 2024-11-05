Wells Fargo & Company Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Stock

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $175.00 to $186.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.19% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ALL. TD Cowen upped their price target on Allstate from $193.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $191.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Allstate from $216.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Allstate in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Allstate from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.44.

NYSE:ALL traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $183.82. The company had a trading volume of 81,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,539,418. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Allstate has a 1-year low of $127.93 and a 1-year high of $198.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $188.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.41. The firm has a market cap of $48.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.48.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $1.71. The firm had revenue of $16.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.57 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 26.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Allstate will post 15.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth Brady sold 49,481 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.09, for a total value of $8,861,552.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,431,901.67. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Allstate news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 36,367 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.38, for a total transaction of $6,959,916.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,364 shares in the company, valued at $5,236,922.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth Brady sold 49,481 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.09, for a total transaction of $8,861,552.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,431,901.67. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 192,530 shares of company stock valued at $34,967,665 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Allstate in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 70.9% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Allstate in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Allstate by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

