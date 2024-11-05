Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) Receives $19.44 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.78.

A number of analysts have commented on WVE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Wave Life Sciences from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Wave Life Sciences from $11.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Raymond James raised Wave Life Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Get Wave Life Sciences alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on WVE

Wave Life Sciences Stock Performance

WVE stock opened at $13.79 on Tuesday. Wave Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $15.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.03 and a 200-day moving average of $6.91.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.09). Wave Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 66.50% and a negative return on equity of 1,395.99%. The business had revenue of $19.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Paul Bolno sold 48,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total transaction of $279,555.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 359,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,075,361.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Plc Gsk bought 2,791,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $22,335,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 16,775,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,205,528. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Paul Bolno sold 48,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total transaction of $279,555.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 359,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,075,361.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 364,822 shares of company stock valued at $4,645,768. 29.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Wave Life Sciences

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WVE. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 303,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 123,703 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Wave Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $668,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,834,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,316,000 after buying an additional 521,665 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 908,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,531,000 after buying an additional 348,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 9.0% during the first quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. 89.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wave Life Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes ribonucleic acid (RNA) medicines through PRISM, a discovery and drug development platform. The company's RNA medicines platform, PRISM, combines multiple modalities, chemistry innovation, and deep insights into human genetics to deliver scientific breakthroughs that treat both rare and prevalent disorders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wave Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wave Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.