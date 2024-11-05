Waters (NYSE:WAT) Given New $360.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $332.00 to $360.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

WAT has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Waters from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $355.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Cfra set a $389.00 target price on Waters in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on Waters from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $365.85.

Get Waters alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on WAT

Waters Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WAT traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $388.42. The stock had a trading volume of 20,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,515. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $342.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $325.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.96, a PEG ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.83. Waters has a 1-year low of $241.95 and a 1-year high of $391.00.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $740.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.99 million. Waters had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 49.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Waters will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its stake in Waters by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 133,788 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 3.5% during the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 51.6% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 911 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new position in Waters during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Waters in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waters Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.