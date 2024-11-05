Warpaint London PLC (LON:W7L) Plans Dividend of GBX 3.50

Warpaint London PLC (LON:W7L – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.05) per share on Friday, November 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Warpaint London Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of LON:W7L opened at GBX 523 ($6.78) on Tuesday. Warpaint London has a 52-week low of GBX 306.50 ($3.97) and a 52-week high of GBX 650 ($8.43). The company has a market capitalization of £406.58 million, a PE ratio of 2,326.97 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.59, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 3.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 540.69 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 549.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Warpaint London from GBX 580 ($7.52) to GBX 680 ($8.82) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th.

Warpaint London Company Profile

Warpaint London PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides color cosmetics. It operates through two segments, Branded and Close-Out. The company offers its cosmetic skincare products under the W7, Technic, Man'stuff, Body Collection, Very Vegan, and Chit Chat brand names. It also provides supply chain management services.

