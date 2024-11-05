W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. Makes New Investment in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 966 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 168.8% in the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 128 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 263.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 138 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $242.84 on Tuesday. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.80 and a twelve month high of $273.54. The stock has a market cap of $779.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.53, a P/E/G ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $234.73 and its 200-day moving average is $211.81.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 13.07%. The firm had revenue of $25.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,258,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,258,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total value of $65,865.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,491 shares in the company, valued at $14,967,479.07. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,297 shares of company stock worth $4,072,906. 20.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Tesla from $254.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Tesla to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $274.00 to $258.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Tesla from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.45.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

