W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,189 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.3% of W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,093,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $6,969,000. TFB Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $311,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 262,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,155,000 after acquiring an additional 9,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 250,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,411,000 after acquiring an additional 10,880 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $67.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.44. The stock has a market cap of $39.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $50.97 and a 1-year high of $68.93.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

