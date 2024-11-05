W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. Buys New Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,886,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287,819 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 409.4% during the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 788,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,291,000 after purchasing an additional 633,996 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 249.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 804,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,543,000 after purchasing an additional 574,799 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,069,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,911,000 after purchasing an additional 337,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4,855.7% in the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 275,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,391,000 after purchasing an additional 270,315 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance

VTIP stock opened at $48.72 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a one year low of $47.17 and a one year high of $49.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a $0.308 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.