W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. Boosts Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 29.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norden Group LLC lifted its position in Prologis by 15.3% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 5,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. United Community Bank increased its holdings in Prologis by 1,091.1% in the 1st quarter. United Community Bank now owns 1,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Prologis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,172,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

Insider Activity at Prologis

In other Prologis news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.07, for a total value of $671,164.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 13,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,046.09. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on PLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Prologis from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Scotiabank cut their price target on Prologis from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Prologis from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, July 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.12.

View Our Latest Analysis on Prologis

Prologis Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $113.86 on Tuesday. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.11 and a 1-year high of $137.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.40, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.08.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 39.08%. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.01%.

Prologis Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.