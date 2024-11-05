Vulcan Forged PYR Self Reported Market Cap Tops $62.51 Million (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 5th. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market cap of $62.51 million and $7.03 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be bought for $2.22 or 0.00003229 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR is a token. It launched on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged (PYR) (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged (PYR) has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 38,679,864.15926163 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged (PYR) is 2.22475482 USD and is down -3.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 167 active market(s) with $7,391,179.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

