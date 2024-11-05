VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of VolitionRx in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

VolitionRx Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VNRX opened at $0.60 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.69. VolitionRx has a 12 month low of $0.43 and a 12 month high of $1.23.

VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.34 million. As a group, analysts predict that VolitionRx will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Guy Archibald Innes purchased 150,000 shares of VolitionRx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.67 per share, for a total transaction of $100,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 406,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,477.61. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VolitionRx

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VolitionRx stock. Ground Swell Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of VolitionRx Limited (NYSE:VNRX – Free Report) by 78.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,249 shares during the quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC’s holdings in VolitionRx were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 8.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VolitionRx Company Profile

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of cancers, and sepsis and COVID-19 in the United States and internationally. The company offers Nu.Q Vet, a cancer screening test for dogs and other animals; Nu.Q Nets for monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Cancer for monitoring disease progression, response to treatment and minimal residual disease; Capture-PCR, an isolating and capturing circulating tumor derived DNA from plasma samples for early cancer detection; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.

