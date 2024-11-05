Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Shares Sold by Hanlon Investment Management Inc.

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,295 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vistra were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empire Life Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vistra in the third quarter valued at about $23,028,000. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vistra during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $842,000. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in Vistra by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 69,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,296,000 after acquiring an additional 7,747 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vistra during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,185,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 1st quarter valued at $1,675,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Vistra from $110.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Vistra from $105.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Vistra in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Vistra from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Vistra from $99.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Vistra currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.40.

Vistra Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:VST opened at $115.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.10 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Vistra Corp. has a 1 year low of $33.84 and a 1 year high of $143.87.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.69). Vistra had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.221 per share. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. Vistra’s payout ratio is 64.71%.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Featured Articles

