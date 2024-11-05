Vistagen Therapeutics (VTGN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.40) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.06. Vistagen Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.12% and a negative net margin of 3,421.85%. The business had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.94) EPS. On average, analysts expect Vistagen Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Vistagen Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ VTGN traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.19. 42,470 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,036. The stock has a market cap of $86.31 million, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 0.78. Vistagen Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.45 and a one year high of $5.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, William Blair raised Vistagen Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th.

About Vistagen Therapeutics

Vistagen Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focus to transform the treatment landscape for individuals living with anxiety, depression, and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's pipeline includes six clinical stage product candidates, including five investigational agents belonging to drugs known as pherines.

