Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Position Decreased by World Equity Group Inc.

World Equity Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 10,844 shares during the period. World Equity Group Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Garrison Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 2.6% in the third quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Leeward Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 14,608 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Visa by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,922 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 1.8% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 746,494 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $205,249,000 after acquiring an additional 13,524 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Visa by 13.8% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,959,960 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $813,841,000 after acquiring an additional 359,246 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total value of $2,382,309.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares in the company, valued at $148,687.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

V has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Visa from $319.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. William Blair upgraded Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Visa from $319.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on Visa in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $319.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.74.

Visa Stock Performance

V stock opened at $291.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $531.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $281.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.80. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $240.97 and a fifty-two week high of $296.34.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.49 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 53.16% and a net margin of 54.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.18 EPS for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 21.38%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

