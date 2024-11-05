VirTra (VTSI) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 12th. Analysts expect VirTra to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. VirTra had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The business had revenue of $6.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 million. On average, analysts expect VirTra to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get VirTra alerts:

VirTra Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ VTSI traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,326. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.27 and a 200 day moving average of $8.44. VirTra has a twelve month low of $4.64 and a twelve month high of $17.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.04 million, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of VirTra from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VirTra

VirTra Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

VirTra, Inc provides use of force training and firearms training simulators for the law enforcement, military, and commercial markets worldwide. Its patented technologies, software, and scenarios provide intense training for de-escalation, judgmental use-of-force, marksmanship, and related training that mimics real-world situations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VirTra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VirTra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.