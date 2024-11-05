Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM) Issues Earnings Results

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $209.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.54 million. Viper Energy had a net margin of 25.63% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share.

Viper Energy Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of VNOM opened at $52.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.47 and its 200 day moving average is $42.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 7.06 and a current ratio of 7.06. Viper Energy has a fifty-two week low of $27.61 and a fifty-two week high of $53.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on VNOM. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Viper Energy from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Viper Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Viper Energy from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Viper Energy from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Viper Energy from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

About Viper Energy

Viper Energy, Inc owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin, North America. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

