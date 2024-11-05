Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Vimeo had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $104.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Vimeo’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Vimeo updated its Q4 2024 guidance to EPS.

Vimeo Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of VMEO stock opened at $4.81 on Tuesday. Vimeo has a 12-month low of $3.25 and a 12-month high of $5.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.33. The company has a market cap of $797.50 million, a PE ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 2.08.

Insider Transactions at Vimeo

In other Vimeo news, CEO Philip D. Moyer bought 32,051 shares of Vimeo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.67 per share, with a total value of $149,678.17. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,712,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,997,328.30. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VMEO shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Vimeo from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Vimeo from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

About Vimeo

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions worldwide. It provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. The company also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

