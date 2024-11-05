Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Cornerstone Capital Inc.

Cornerstone Capital Inc. lessened its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,180 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s holdings in Viking Therapeutics were worth $1,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 124.6% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 84.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Viking Therapeutics

In related news, Director J Matthew Singleton sold 20,786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total value of $1,195,818.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,535. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Greg Zante sold 131,687 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.61, for a total value of $10,088,541.07. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,366 shares in the company, valued at $11,442,929.26. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J Matthew Singleton sold 20,786 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total value of $1,195,818.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,535. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 525,473 shares of company stock worth $37,088,158 over the last three months. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Viking Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Viking Therapeutics stock traded up $3.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.40. 3,409,721 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,480,318. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.68 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.77. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.34 and a twelve month high of $99.41.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VKTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Viking Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.80.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

