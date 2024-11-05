Vestor Capital LLC Sells 139 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Vestor Capital LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Clarity Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 199.1% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 18,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 12,099 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 92,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,077,000 after purchasing an additional 7,009 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 154,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $301,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $98.13 on Tuesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $93.53 and a 1-year high of $102.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.55.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

