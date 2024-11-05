Vestor Capital LLC Has $10.90 Million Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Vestor Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 66.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,654 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 79,316 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $10,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. POM Investment Strategies LLC increased its stake in Visa by 970.0% in the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Visa by 211.9% in the 2nd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total value of $2,382,309.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares in the company, valued at $148,687.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Visa from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $322.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.74.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Visa

Visa Price Performance

V stock opened at $291.85 on Tuesday. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $240.97 and a one year high of $296.34. The stock has a market cap of $531.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $281.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $273.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.13. Visa had a net margin of 54.96% and a return on equity of 53.16%. The company had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 21.38%.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.