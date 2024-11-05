Vertcoin Price Down 11.3% This Week (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $3.78 million and $12,538.88 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0535 or 0.00000078 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,237.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $332.07 or 0.00486632 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00008860 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66.34 or 0.00097226 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.01 or 0.00234489 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.86 or 0.00026173 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.69 or 0.00066961 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00019353 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 70,631,497 coins. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

