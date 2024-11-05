Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Acquired by Forum Financial Management LP

Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $386,000. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 56,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 12.1% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 10,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. STAR Financial Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. STAR Financial Bank now owns 32,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,355,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Embree Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 8,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

VTV stock opened at $171.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $173.30 and a 200-day moving average of $166.13. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $136.11 and a 12-month high of $178.18. The company has a market cap of $122.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.