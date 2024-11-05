Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Stake Lowered by Pittenger & Anderson Inc.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 153.5% during the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Motco bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Abound Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 28.2% in the second quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VBR opened at $199.43 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $154.40 and a 12 month high of $205.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $198.37 and its 200-day moving average is $190.97. The firm has a market cap of $30.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

