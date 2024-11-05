Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Stake Raised by W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.

W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,654 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 4.7% of W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 46,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 8,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the period. United Community Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. United Community Bank now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 176.3% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 9,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 5,836 shares during the period. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 10,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 4,697 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $81.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.25. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $75.64 and a 1 year high of $84.25.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.3166 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

