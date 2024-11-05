Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 238,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,747 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Central Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $12,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $164,000. AA Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.4% in the first quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 22,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integris Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Integris Wealth Management LLC now owns 524,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,291,000 after buying an additional 52,936 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $50.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $43.29 and a twelve month high of $53.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.62.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.