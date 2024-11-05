Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $194.73 on Tuesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $156.79 and a 12 month high of $201.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $196.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.