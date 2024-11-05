Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Acquired by Alterna Wealth Management Inc.

Alterna Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Alterna Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $422,000. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 159.8% during the 1st quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 3,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,875,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,510,000 after purchasing an additional 17,751 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $194.73 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $196.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.29. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $156.79 and a 1-year high of $201.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.