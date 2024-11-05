VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Holdings Cut by Clarity Financial LLC

Clarity Financial LLC decreased its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,234 shares during the quarter. Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $4,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of SMH opened at $244.27 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $242.86 and its 200-day moving average is $243.09. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $148.29 and a 12 month high of $283.07. The firm has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35.

About VanEck Semiconductor ETF

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

