Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 334,576 Shares of Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its holdings in Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,415,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 334,576 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 2.04% of Gatos Silver worth $21,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Gatos Silver by 23,313.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 6,994 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Gatos Silver during the second quarter valued at $112,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Gatos Silver during the second quarter valued at $121,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Gatos Silver during the second quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gatos Silver during the first quarter valued at $196,000. 44.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GATO stock opened at $17.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 44.00 and a beta of 2.05. Gatos Silver, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.39 and a 1-year high of $20.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.95.

Gatos Silver ( NYSE:GATO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GATO. Cibc World Mkts raised Gatos Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gatos Silver in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Gatos Silver from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. CIBC raised their target price on Gatos Silver from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Gatos Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.90.

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver deposits. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Los Gatos District, including the Cerro Los Gatos mine in Chihuahua, Mexico.

