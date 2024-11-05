Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 204,278 Shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its holdings in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,440,294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 204,278 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 1.42% of Oceaneering International worth $33,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. F M Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 34.5% during the third quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 299,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,457,000 after purchasing an additional 76,917 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 3,594.3% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Oceaneering International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,819,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 3,771 shares during the period. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oceaneering International news, SVP Earl Childress sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $257,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,920.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 9,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $252,711.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 141,837 shares in the company, valued at $3,704,782.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Earl Childress sold 10,000 shares of Oceaneering International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $257,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,351 shares in the company, valued at $1,473,920.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,975 shares of company stock worth $585,413 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Oceaneering International from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Oceaneering International in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

Oceaneering International Trading Up 4.1 %

Oceaneering International stock opened at $25.45 on Tuesday. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.67 and a 1 year high of $30.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 2.35.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $679.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $693.69 million. Oceaneering International had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 5.22%. Oceaneering International’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. It operates through Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group, Integrity Management & Digital Solutions, and Aerospace and Defense Technologies segments.

