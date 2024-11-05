Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 181,404 Shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its position in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,090,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181,404 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.07% of Haleon worth $30,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HLN. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Haleon by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 66,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 19,763 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Haleon in the first quarter worth $43,000. Norden Group LLC grew its position in shares of Haleon by 222.0% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 32,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 22,706 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Haleon by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 68,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares during the period. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Haleon during the 1st quarter worth about $192,000. 6.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HLN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Haleon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Haleon in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Haleon from $9.90 to $10.95 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised Haleon to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Haleon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.95.

Haleon Stock Up 0.3 %

HLN opened at $9.76 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.27. Haleon plc has a 52 week low of $7.89 and a 52 week high of $10.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $44.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.30.

Haleon Company Profile

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

