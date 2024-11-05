Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 168,719 Shares of New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Free Report) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,249,321 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 168,719 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 2.09% of New Mountain Finance worth $25,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NMFC. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 0.7% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,548,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,193,000 after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 456,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,591,000 after purchasing an additional 23,406 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in New Mountain Finance by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 423,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,185,000 after purchasing an additional 9,296 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 388,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after buying an additional 105,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 1,017.3% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 374,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after buying an additional 340,969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.08% of the company’s stock.

New Mountain Finance Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of New Mountain Finance stock opened at $10.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.15. New Mountain Finance Co. has a twelve month low of $10.76 and a twelve month high of $13.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.21.

New Mountain Finance Increases Dividend

New Mountain Finance ( NASDAQ:NMFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 30.28%. The firm had revenue of $95.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.22%. This is a positive change from New Mountain Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of New Mountain Finance from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th.

New Mountain Finance Company Profile

(Free Report)

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, and mezzanine securities.

