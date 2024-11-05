Van ECK Associates Corp Has $20.13 Million Holdings in McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX – Free Report) (TSE:MUX) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,163,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,410 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 4.25% of McEwen Mining worth $20,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in McEwen Mining during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in McEwen Mining in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in McEwen Mining in the third quarter valued at about $99,000. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in McEwen Mining in the second quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of McEwen Mining during the first quarter valued at about $117,000. Institutional investors own 17.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered McEwen Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

Shares of MUX stock opened at $9.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $467.80 million, a P/E ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.68. McEwen Mining Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.92 and a fifty-two week high of $12.50.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX – Get Free Report) (TSE:MUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $47.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.90 million. McEwen Mining had a net margin of 46.32% and a return on equity of 18.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. Research analysts forecast that McEwen Mining Inc will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

